The 29th edition of the Corky Kell Classic kicks off the much-anticipated, delayed 2020 football season.
This year, the four-venue, 10-team event will take place across north Georgia from Sept. 2-5.
The 2020 regular season will begin Wednesday, Sept. 2, at West Forsyth High School. Carver-Atlanta faces Cherokee in the first matchup at 5:30 p.m. while West Forsyth takes on Mays at 8:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 3, features two contests as Denmark battles Greater Atlanta Christian at 5:30 p.m, and in the nightcap, host Dacula High School takes on Tucker at 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 4, has only one game on the slate as Walton entertains Kell at Walton High School at 8 p.m.
Finally, Saturday, Sept. 5, will be a busy day at Mill Creek High School. Four games are on the docket, with Brookwood battling Collins Hill at 10 a.m., host Mill Creek versus Parkview at 1 p.m., Lowndes against Archer at 4:15 p.m., and finally North Gwinnett vs. McEachern at 7:30 p.m.
Rome’s Barron Stadium was originally slated to be a host site for the 2020 Corky Kell Classic, but concerns over hosting a doubleheader in light of COVID-19 saw the Corky Kell pull out of Rome. The Rome Wolves would have hosted the Rockmart Yellow Jackets as part of the Corky Kell Classic on Friday, Sept. 4, but now the Wolves and Yellow Jackets are scheduled to battle it out in the only game of the night at Barron Stadium on Sept. 4.