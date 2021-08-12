Looking to get the caught up on a busy summer of high school football in Floyd County? Who’s playing who, who’s stepping up and what the coaches make of the fall 2021 football season.
All that and more can be found in the 2021 Rome News-Tribune Pigskin Preview, set for release Saturday.
The magazine features a preview story for the seven high school football programs within Floyd County, plus Berry College and Shorter University. Get caught up on every team before the regular season kicks off.
Trying to plan what high school/college football games you plan to attend? No problem. All fall 2021 schedules are included, as well as 2020 results and statistical leaders.
Plus, there are also plenty of pictures, and be sure to show our advertisers, paginators and writers some love too.
Subscribers to the Rome News-Tribune will receive their magazine included in their Saturday morning newspaper delivery. Non-subscribers can purchase a magazine at the newspaper office.
Copies can be purchased at the Rome News-Tribune offices, located at 305 East 6th Avenue, Rome, GA 30161, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.