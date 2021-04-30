Close to 50 boys and girls showed off their hitting, throwing and base running prowess on Wednesday night at Alto Park in the 2021 MLB Pitch, Hit and Run competition hosted by Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation and sponsored by Rome Orthopedic Center.
The athletes took turns hitting, throwing or running the bases. Their overall score derived from the three disciplines was tabulated and the top scoring athletes from each division emerged as winners.
Overall winners in each group division included, Cameron Blanton for 7-8 boys, Camden Hovers in 9-10 boys, Loxley Pilgrim in 9-10 girls, Charles Bowman in 11-12 boys and Finley Pilgrim in 11-12 girls.
Special thanks to Darlington’s baseball team and coach Matt Larry for taking time to help with the event.