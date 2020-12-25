The 2020 Rome News-Tribune All-Area Volleyball team is here as talent abounds in the Rome-Floyd County region.
Each volleyball season brings new obstacles and challengers, and 2020 was no exception.
The Coosa Lady Eagles, defenders of three consecutive Class AA state titles, had their season end in a loss for the first time since 2016.
As one team fell, another rose in its place.
The Armuchee Lady Indians stormed onto the scene, going undefeated in a difficult Region 6 A/AA during the regular season. A key component to their success was junior setter Carlee Poole.
Poole is this year’s RN-T All-Area Player of the Year after “assisting” the Lady Indians to a 25-16 record, the most wins in AHS volleyball history. While Armuchee claimed the No. 2 seed from 6 A/AA, Poole finished her third tour in the blue and white with 303 assists, 62 aces and 112 digs.
Poole is joined on the first team by senior teammate Molli Womack. Womack completed the 2020 season with 110 kills, 90 blocks and 19 aces.
According to MaxPreps, Womack was second across all classifications in the state of Georgia for blocks per game, averaging close to 1.5. Womack’s season high was nine blocks against Rome on Oct. 1.
Here is the rest of the first team:
Sarah Arrant — Coosa
Arrant is one of three Lady Eagles to appear on the first team. Despite a 12-31 finish, Coosa earned a 5-3 mark in Region 6 A/AA. Arrant recorded 150 kills, 183 digs, 20 aces and 11 blocks during the course of her senior season.
Sarah Bowdon — Chattooga
Senior Sarah Bowdon led Chattooga with 90 aces, which according to MaxPreps was the top acer of Class AA. Bowdon also had 80 kills and 82 digs with the Lady Indians. She has signed with Covenant College.
Neely Brownlow — Model
Brownlow has been a team captain since her sophomore year. Brownlow, along with her teammate listed just below, was a big reason why the Lady Devils reached the 2020 state playoffs, taking a No. 3 seed from 6 A/AA. As a senior, she recorded 410 digs and 56 aces.
Laura Kate Cole — Model
Kate Cole was a captain in her senior year. Named to the All-Region team this season, she recorded 178 kills, 298 digs and 78 aces.
Abby Groce — Chattooga
Groce achieved a school record 265 kills during the 2020 season. She also led the Lady Indians in the blocks category with 33. As a junior, she holds both the school record for career kills and blocks, and was selected to the Region 7 A/AA All-Region team.
Abby Hart — Rome
Senior setter Abby Hart was a big contributor to the Lady Wolves first year in Class AAAAAA. Rome returned to the state playoffs as a No. 4 seed, but fell in the first round to eventual state champion Buford 3-0.
Madison Hill — Coosa
Senior Madison Hill, like Poole, was an assist machine, recording 428 during Coosa’s campaign. Appearing in 98 sets, she notched 137 digs, 20 kills and 23 aces.
Alyvia Hope — Rockmart
Senior Alyvia Hope delivered 40 aces, 127 kills, three blocks, nine assists and 54 digs for the Lady Jackets. Hope led Rockmart in kills during the 2020 season.
Makayla Nelson — Coosa
Senior libero Makayla Nelson picked up a whopping 496 digs. She also had 65 aces and 20 kills.
Zarriah Wofford — Cedartown
Wofford was a source of consistency across the board for the Lady Bulldogs. As Cedartown earned Area 7-AAAA’s No. 3 seed, Wofford recorded 77 kills, 50 aces, 44 blocks and 63 digs. Cedartown reached the Sweet 16 in the 2020 state playoffs.
All-Area Second Team
Belle Bryant — Model
Emma Evans — Chattooga
Aubrey Gilmer — Rockmart
Madison Hutchens — Chattooga
Landra Jones — Rockmart
Lindsey Lee — Cedartown
Hunter MacFarland — Rome
Kimberly Otero — Cedartown
Kendal Pace — Cedartown
Abby Payne — Rome
Heaven Stager — Coosa
Emily Tomlin — Armuchee
All-Area Honorable Mentions
Armuchee: Mercedes McLaughlin, Bailey Tomlin; Cedartown: Shaina Stowe; Chattooga: Tori Blalock, Joslyn Maddux, Bailey Thomas, Faith Yoder; Model: Larsen Johnson; Rockmart: Megan Clanton, T’Nia Lakes, Grace Statham; Rome: Mary Ella Bussey.