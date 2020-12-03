The Quest for the Gold Ball is quickly approaching. The Rome News-Tribune and the Seven Hills Rotary Club are proud to present the 67th Christmas Basketball Tournament, hosted by Armuchee High School from Dec. 16-19.
Eighteen girls and boys basketball teams representing nine area high schools will participate in the event, vying for the top prize on the campus of Armuchee High School.
The nine area high school participating are: Armuchee, Cartersville, Chattooga, Coosa, Darlington, Model, Pepperell, Rome and Woodland (Cartersville). All teams expect the Darlington Lady Tigers and the Coosa Eagles will begin play on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
The tournament features a double-elimination format.
This year's event will have some modifications due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to following all Georgia High School Association (GHSA) basketball guidelines, Armuchee High School will have a reduced maximum capacity of 25% in their gymnasiums.
Furthermore, all spectators will be required to wear masks for entry to the event. For those who do not have masks, they will be made available at entrances.
All proceeds from the four-day event will benefit high schools, colleges and charities throughout Floyd County.
The Rome Seven Hills Rotary Club has sponsored the Christmas Holiday Tournament for the previous eight years. The tournament raises approximately $50,000 for local charities every year.