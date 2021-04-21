Rome senior Mae Pierce stands alone as the top goal scorer in Rome Lady Wolves history.
Pierce was recognized as the all-time leading scorer with 120 goals to this point in her career at Barron Stadium last Thursday, according to a statement from the school.
Pierce scored 26 goals her freshman year, 33 goals as a sophomore, 25 goals in as a junior (season cut short due to COVID) and 36 goals so far to cap out her senior year, with two or more games left to add to that total.
She broke Jessie Reed’s record on March 30 during a 7-0 win at Maynard Jackson High School.
“I remember being four-years-old watching my dad play soccer and really wanting to play, too,” Pierce said according to a statement. “I never thought that I would end up here, being named All-Time Leading Scorer. It’s crazy! I love my team and couldn’t have done this without them."
The record was originally set by Lady Wolves head coach Jessica Hewitt with 45 total goals scored across four seasons. Hewitt’s record was eventually broken by Jessie Reed in 2001 who scored a total of 116 goals over four seasons.
“I am so proud of Mae,” Hewitt said. “When she joined our program her freshmen year, I knew she was going to be someone special. She finished that year with 26 goals, which is so incredible. I had a thought in my mind then that she would do this. And she might have done it last year had we been able to finish our season. We are all just so proud of her and are definitely going to miss her next year. We have some big shoes to fill.”
Pierce has another opportunity to increase her goal count as the Lady Wolves prepare to face Buford High School Thursday in opening round of the GHSA state playoffs.