An ordinance to temporarily allow the public consumption of alcohol in downtown Rome is scheduled for a vote in three weeks time.
It’s not an outbreak by any means, but the Department of Public Health has shown an uptick i…
A suggestion by a citizen-led board to try and help downtown Rome establishments survive dur…
Although the numbers won’t be in until May 28, Floyd County administrators are preparing to …
Early voting for the June 9 primary in Georgia started Monday amid ongoing safety concerns s…
A Rome man remained in jail Monday morning with an $11,200 blanket bond after being charged …
A Rome woman remained in jail Monday morning with a $4,600 bond after police reportedly foun…
Rome police are looking for a man who committed armed robbery outside a house on North Broad…
Although forced to forego its annual Student of the Year banquet, the Rome Noon Optimist Clu…
ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court Monday sided with a group of certified lactation counsel…
The Berry College Student Work Program is one of the most important aspects of the student e…
Even amid a pandemic there are those who cook good food, eat good food and yes, they photogr…
When Rome City Schools was charged with finding a new Rome High School head boys’ basketball…
This past weekend, Rome News-Tribune’s Doug Walker let the public know that things are not a…
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It will be a summer in the South for NASCAR: The stock car series announce…
Though the prospect of the 2020 Minor League Baseball season is still very much up in the ai…