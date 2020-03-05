Three Rome women living on Chambers Street are facing felony meth possession and other charges following the execution of a search warrant Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Lee Bryan, 35, and Lori Ann Willenius, 56, of 100 Chambers St., were found with over an ounce of metamphetamine, firearms, glass smoking devices, needles and a set of digital scales.
In addition to the meth possession charge, they were charged with felony trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies; and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects.
Christy Darlene Pope, 38, of the same address also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. In addition to being found with meth and marijuana, she had numerous needles and "a tourniquet used to introduce drugs into the body."
All three women were being held without bond Thursday evening.
Lindale man jailed on child molestation charge
A Lindale man is facing a felony child molestation charge involving an incident alleged to have happened with a 6-year-old child sometime in 2019.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trevor Austin McNeil, 22, inappropriately touched a 6-year-old boy. Due to the age of the victim, a specific date could not be determined.
McNeil was picked up Thursday and was being held without bond.
Rome woman charged with cruelty to children
A Rome woman is accused of harming her 5-year-old son by slapping him in the face, leaving a visible hand print.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Patricia Ann McPherson, 39, was charged Thursday with felony cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act stemming from an incident that happened between Feb. 27 and 28.
She was being held without bond Thursday evening.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Report: Rome woman found with syringes containing meth
While executing a warrant, Floyd County police said they found syringes filled with suspected methamphetamine in the possession of a Rome woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Julia Ann Krieger, 24, was arrested Wednesday night on South First Street in Lindale on a felony charge of meth possession and misdemeanor possession of a drug-related object. Krieger is also charged with two felony probation violations.
She remained in jail Thursday with no bond.
Rome woman arrested on firearm and drug possession charges
A 26 year-old woman arrested on gun and drug charges was being held without bond Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Helen Elizabeth Lee, 26, was arrested Wednesday in the Riverwood Park neighborhood.
Lee is charged with two counts of felony possession of a Schedule I substance, meth possession, felony use of a firearm by a convicted felon during commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
She is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, possession of drug-related objects and a probation violation.