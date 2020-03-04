A 33-year-old Rome woman is facing felony drug and gun charges following the execution of an arrest warrant Wednesday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christal Iris Viruetdeltoro was charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance; felony possession of methamphetamine; felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; and possession of drug-related products.
She was found with heroin, meth, marijuana, a glass pipe and a firearm at 205 Oostanaula Drive at 7:29 a.m.
Viruetdeltoro was being held without bond Wednesday evening. She also was being held for the Marietta Police Department for an unknown offense.
Report: Man cut wall to enter auto body shop
A Rome man was charged with felony second-degree criminal damage and misdemeanor criminal trespass following an incident at Custom Paint and Body in East Rome Wednesday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Olon Dellis, 48, intentionally damaged the property at 705 E. 19th St. by cutting metal paneling on the outside wall of the building to gain access to the business at about 1:20 p.m.
Damage is estimated to be over $500. Dellis also was on the property without permission of the owner to take a tool from the property.
He was being held without bond Wednesday evening.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Rome man is charged with possession of cocaine after he was stopped for driving without his headlights on, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kendrick Gerome Jones, 38, was stopped at the intersection of Pennington Avenue and Butler Street for driving without headlights on Tuesday night. When he was stopped, he gave a false name to police in an attempt to hide the fact that he had no valid driver's license.
Jones was also found to be in possession of cocaine and less than one ounce of marijuana.
He was released from jail Wednesday on a $5,700 bond.
Rome man charged with meth possession
A 33-year-old man from Rome remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday after being charged with meth possession.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Joshua Adam Griffin, 33, was arrested at his home on Broad Street after he was found in possession of two small plastic bags of suspected methamphetamine.
He's also being held on a probation violation.