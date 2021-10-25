A Rome woman is accused of attacking an elderly individual on Monday morning, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cheyenne Erica Hubbard, 20, struck and pushed an elderly person at a residence in the 800 block of Ashland Park Boulevard.
Hubbard is charged with felony intimidation of an elderly person and misdemeanor battery.
Lindale man faces aggravated stalking charges
Police arrested a Lindale man on felony aggravated stalking charges Sunday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Charles Nathan Ingram, 31, violated a temporary protective order by traveling to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to harass and intimidate the person.
Ingram is being held without bond.
Man faces auto break-in charges
A 34-year-old man was arrested on warrants Sunday for breaking into a vehicle on Oct. 6, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail Reports:
Michael Adam Bennett took $1,150 worth of equipment from a vehicle parked at the Mapco gas station on Cartersville Highway in Rome.
Bennett was being held on a $5,700 bond Monday morning.
Drive-by shooting reported on Reservation Street
Officers responded to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 200 block of Reservation Street Sunday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Rome City Police reports:
Multiple bullet holes located inside the house. The resident was inside the backroom of the house with her son when the shots started.
A witness told officers she saw a Jeep with four Black males firing their weapons. She could also hear another gunman shooting further down the street.
Police obtained security footage from a nearby store that shows a vehicle matching the description around 5:05 p.m.
Man injured in Hwy. 411 crash Sunday
A two-car collision at the Hwy. 411 and Chulio Road intersection injured a man, reports stated.
According to Rome City Police reports:
Danqavious McCluskey, 22. was heading from Chulio Road to Grace Drive when he was struck in the left side by 59-year-old Ronnie Gaston Jr. Both drivers claimed to have had the green light prior to the crash. Floyd EMS transported McCluskey to Floyd Medical Center with unknown injuries. Charges are pending further investigation of the crash.
Turner McCall DUI crash Saturday injures two
Both drivers involved in a Saturday crash on Turner McCall Boulevard near Cooper Drive suffered unknown injuries, reports stated.
According to Rome City Police reports:
At approximately 7 p.m., 57-year-old Vernon Smith turned in front of 47-year-old Calvin Richardson causing a collision. Smith is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper left turn. He and Richardson were transported to Floyd Medical Center.
Driver injured in solo crash on North Ave
A 36-year-old woman crashed Saturday morning on North Avenue and suffered injuries, reports stated.
According to Rome City Police reports:
Patty Cook-Guice drifted off the roadway, lost control of her motorcycle and fell off the vehicle. Cook-Guice reported hip, leg, head and neck pain. She was transported to Floyd Medical Center.
Peyton Elliott, staff writer
Silver Creek man charged with concealing woman's death
A Silver Creek man was arrested at his residence on Friday after he reportedly concealed the death of a woman for three days.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 19, James William Whitaker Jr., 68, failed to report the death of the woman. It wasn't until a relative called 911 for a welfare check that she was found. No foul play is suspected.
When first responders came to the residence on Harris Road, Whitaker refused to let them in. After they eventually got in, they found the body in the entryway, partially covered by multiple fabrics.
While on the scene, police also found two bags of suspected meth.
Whitaker is also charged with two counts of meth possession and was released on bond Saturday.
Report: Cave Spring Police find cocaine, pills in Polk County man's car
A Rockmart man was arrested on Cedartown Street in Cave Spring Friday after he was pulled over for speeding and police found multiple drugs in his car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Deundra Martez Cummings, 29, was also driving without a license and had an open bottle of tequila in the back seat. While searching his car, Cave Spring police officers found cocaine in the center console, 26 Hydrocodone pills and suspected marijuana.
Police also found plastic baggies, scales and razor blades in the man's car.
While being booked into the Floyd County Jail, officers found a joint in Cummings' possession.
He is charged with felony distribution of marijuana, possession and intent to distribute cocaine and a Schedule II controlled substance and crossing county guard lines with drugs. He's also facing two misdemeanor counts of open container violation, driving while unlicensed and speeding.
Cummings was released on bond Saturday.