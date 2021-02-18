A Rome woman is accused of helping a man evade capture by law enforcement officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Nicole Langston, 35, also helped the man steal a vehicle from another person's property by providing "illumination and transportation."
Upon her arrest at the intersection of Turner Chapel Road and Ga. Loop 1, Floyd County police officers found a large quantity of meth, as well as packaging, syringes and a pipe.
Langston is charged with felony possession of meth, intent to distribute meth, being a party to a crime, hindering apprehension of a criminal and possession of drug related objects.
Teen accused of tampering with evidence
A 17-year-old was released on a $1,300 bond Thursday after he was arrested at the intersection of McDonald Street and Martha Berry Boulevard on a felony charge of tampering with evidence.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jamon Kenterius Allen took evidence out of a car without authorization from an officer. He then fled the scene on foot before Rome police caught up to him.
Allen also is facing two misdemeanor obstruction charges.
1 injured in skid steer crash on Huffaker Road
A John Deere skid steer was involved in a wreck with a 2000 Ford Ranger Wednesday evening, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
The driver of the skid steer was sweeping the mud off the road and creating a lot of dust when the truck struck the vehicle in the rear.
The truck driver stated that he couldn't see clearly and pointed out that there wasn't a flagger present to direct traffic or any caution signs.
He was taken to Floyd Medical Center after he complained of ankle pain and two knots were beginning to form on his head.
The skid steer driver was listed at fault, but no citations were issued.