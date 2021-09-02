A Rome woman was arrested at her residence on Benton Drive Wednesday evening after she reportedly prevented a person from leaving the home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacey Lynn Koch, 24, also slapped the person in the face, leaving a visible mark under their eye. She is charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor simple battery.
Koch was released on bond by Thursday morning.
Report: Douglasville man tried to fight officer during arrest
A Douglasville man is charged with felony obstruction of an officer during his arrest at the Maple Quick Stop on Maple Avenue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ketori Rashon Woods, 38, was smoking marijuana outside the convenience store. When Rome police officers tried to arrest him, he attempted to flee on foot and attempted to fight officers while they placed him in handcuffs.
He is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession, willful obstruction of law enforcement and parole violation.
Report: Prison inmate had cellphone
A Floyd County Prison inmate is charged with felony possession of prohibited items.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Fred Dennis Carter III, 46, of Americus, had a cellphone at the prison sometime this year. Carter was held on a $7,900 bond Thursday.
Acworth woman charged with aggravated stalking
An Acworth woman violated a conditional bond by making contact with a person in the parking lot of Floyd County Superior Court, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Regina Diane Thomas, 58, was arrested on an aggravated stalking charge on Wednesday after she contacted a person she had been ordered to stay away from.
Bike stolen from Wright Street residence
A bike valued at $500 was reported stolen from a Wright Street residence in North Rome Sunday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The bike's owner parked it outside his residence around 2:30 p.m. before going inside his home. About 10 minutes later, he noticed it was missing.
The bike is a black framed Genesis with orange and pink wheels. It also had a Bluetooth speaker, valued at $60, strapped to the middle of the frame.
Catalytic converter stolen off 1987 Suzuki Samurai
A catalytic converter was stolen off of a 1987 Suzuki Samurai sometime between Sunday and Monday night, reports stated.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The vehicle's owner estimates the converter is worth around $200. This is one of several catalytic converter thefts that have taken place in the last few weeks.
Thieves extract the palladium, rhodium and platinum from catalytic converters, which are used to filter and clean up auto emissions. Because they contain those metals, catalytic converters can be worth hundreds of dollars when sold to scrap dealers and recyclers.
Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts within the city limits, call 706-238-5111, send in videos, or leave anonymous tips on RomeFloyd.com.
Driver ejected from vehicle in Ga. Loop 1 wreck
A driver was ejected from a vehicle after a collision at the intersection of Ga. Loop 1 and Ga. 293.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Kristiann D. Brooks was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling south on the Loop when she ran a stoplight. Steven R. Roberts was traveling east on Ga. 293 at the same time and couldn't brake in time.
The two collided in the intersection. Brooks' car spun out and she didn't have a seatbelt on, which caused her to be ejected from the vehicle. Her vehicle continued traveling and eventually struck a pole at the southwest corner of the intersection.
Roberts' vehicle came to a rest in the northbound lane of Ga. Loop 1.
Brooks was cited for running the red light and was taken to the hospital to get checked out.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Television stolen from Red Roof Inn
A broken 32-inch flat screen television valued at $139 was reportedly stolen from the Red Roof Inn on U.S. 411 late Monday night.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
The on-duty manager of the hotel told police that a 32-inch Panasonic flat-screen TV was sitting in the breezeway Monday night. Around 11 p.m., two women took the television. The manager stated she attempted to follow the two, but lost sight of them. The manager advised police the Red Roof Inn did not wish to pursue criminal charges.