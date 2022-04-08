A Rome woman faces drug charges after an officer reportedly found meth in her possession Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
When Haley Ruth Kilgore, 30, was pulled over for an expired tag, an officer found a glass pipe containing meth in her possession.
Kilgore is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and an expired tag.
She was held without bond Thursday.
Rome woman faces meth possession charge
A Rome woman was arrested on drug charges after an officer reportedly found meth in her possession during a traffic stop Thursday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicole Chelsey Mccullough, 29, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor possession of a drug related object. The vehicle Mccullough was a passenger in got pulled over for a traffic violation. After a positive alert from a K9, the vehicle was searched and the officer a glass pipe with meth residue.
She was held on a $5,700 bond Thursday.
Rome man reportedly pulled knife on someone, faces assault charge
A Rome man pulled a knife on someone and threatened bodily harm to them Thursday, reports state.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Frenchie Eugene Dorsey, 69, is charged with felony aggravated assaults. Dorsey was held without bond Thursday and is currently being held for New York Police Department.