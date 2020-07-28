Improving on-time performance of the Rome bus system is at the top of recommendations from consultants in a new Transit Development Plan presented to city commissioners.
The study, done by Moore & Associates, offers a comprehensive evaluation of the transit department with an eye to enhancing community mobility.
Consultant Jim Moore told the board Monday that he believes the recommendations could position the transit department for significant growth over the next five years.
Moore was hired to undertake the project after the federal government made the city give up its Tripper service, which provided transportation to and from school for city students.
Assistant City Manager Patrick Eidson said the city is still in the process of disposing of some three dozen buses that were used for the school system. But he said the Georgia Department of Transportation and Federal Transit Administration will have the final say on how that is done.
Eidson also said the state and federal agencies will determine if the city gets to keep any of the money from the sale of the fleet or if those proceeds will have to be returned to the agencies that provided grant money to purchase the buses.
In addition to improving on-time performance, the consultants are recommending increased frequency of buses during peak weekday periods, a trial service to the Lindale area and testing out partnerships between the public bus system and transportation network companies such as Lyft and Uber.
On the administrative side, the consultants are suggesting partnerships with the four area colleges to promote utilization of the system by their students.
They also recommend the sale of bus stop sponsorship ads and the creation of a real-time predictive arrival app, so riders can get a better of idea of when their bus is coming.
Development of a whole new marketing plan for the transit system and a major upgrade of its website are also listed as high priority items.
Commissioner Wendy Davis said the initial focus should probably be on service-related issues such as on-time performance, as opposed to marketing. City Manager Sammy Rich noted that the recommended shift in priorities suits current community needs.
"Now is a good time for us to rebrand," he said.
Mayor Bill Collins agreed, saying this is the perfect time to put a renewed focus on residents who actually use the transit system.