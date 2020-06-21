One of the items listed first the city’s business for their June 22 meeting is the reading of a proclamation of unity against racial injustice.
In other business, the city will also take up several items during its meeting on Monday including an amendment to the city’s ordinance concerning itinerant vendors.
For those of us not familiar with that wording, itinerant vendors are the vendors who set up shop on the side of the road — often selling blankets or other items. The amended ordinance would restrict the total number of days those vendors could conduct business per year.
The amendment would restrict those vendors from conducting business from any given property — public or private — to 10 days per year. It would further restrict the vendors to conducting business in Rome to a total of 30 days per year.
The commission will also vote on whether or not to approve an ACC recommendation to refund 60 days worth of annual pouring license feeds for local businesses. The idea behind the refund is that businesses weren’t able to serve alcohol during while they were shut down by local and state shelter in place orders.
City Manager Sammy Rich said businesses pay upwards of $1,500 for the various alcohol pouring licenses.
Commissioners will also hold public hearings concerning the rezoning of John Graham Homes and a property at 109 Lookout Circle and discuss a Rome River District analysis and redevelopment plan.
Commissioners will not have a caucus prior to the meeting which will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be broadcast on the city’s Facebook page.