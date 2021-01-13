The Rome Tennis Open is just weeks away, as professional women's tennis gets underway in the United States for calendar 2021.
The women’s 60K event will be held Jan. 25-31 at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College. The Pro Circuit serves as a launching pad for many young players to a successful pro career and a way for seasoned pros to climb back up the rankings after inactivity or an injury. Many of the top 200 players in the world will compete.
“It’s an amazing player field,” Tournament Director Ann Hortman said in a statement. “This being our first time to host the pro circuit, we are excited to have so many current and former top-150 players coming to Rome.”
Here is the 2021 main draw entry list, compiled by country, player and ranking.
1 BEL Greet Minnen 110
2 RUS Anna Kalinskaya 114
3 EGY Maiar Sherif Ahmed Abdelaziz 128
4 BLR Olga Govortsova 134
5 MEX Renata Zarazua 142
6 USA Francesca Di Lorenzo 143
7 SVK Kristina Kucova 147
8 GBR Harriet Dart 150
9 DEN Clara Tauson 152
10 USA Usue Maitane Arconada 154
11 SUI Leonie Kung 157
12 USA Sachia Vickery 158
13 USA Whitney Osuigwe 161
14 UKR Anhelina Kalinina 163
15 PAR Veronica Cepede Royg 175
16 NED Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove 176
17 IND Ankita Raina 180
18 USA Varvara Lepchenko 181
19 JPN Mayo Hibi 182
20 CHN Xiaodi You 185
Belgium's Greet Minnen has been ranked as high as No. 104 and has won a WTA doubles title.
Belarus' Olga Govortsova has been ranked as high as No. 35 and reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in 2015.
Anna Kalinskaya of Russia has been ranked as high as No. 96.
American Varvara Lepchenko has been ranked as high No. 19 and is a former Australian Open semifinalist.
The women’s event will feature a 32-player singles qualifying draw, a 32-player singles main draw and a 16-team doubles draw with a field made up of well-known professional players as well as up-and-coming junior tennis stars.
The Rome Tennis Open is the third largest professional tournament in the state of Georgia in terms of prize money.
Many of the Rome players have had success in tennis’ four major tournaments.
No spectators will be allowed at the Rome Tennis Open for 2021.
“As the only women’s pro circuit event in the USA in January, we expect many of the top young players on the women’s tour to be in Rome,” Hortman stated.
The event will adhere to all government-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, including social-distancing, throughout the duration of the tournament.
Tournament volunteers are needed. To volunteer, submit your request at the following website: https://form.jotform.com/203556562528157. For more information, email tournament director Ann Hortman at ahortman@romega.us.