A Floyd County teenager is accused of making inappropriate physical contact with a juvenile female over a nearly four month period of time last year.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Lee Jeter, 18, is charged with felony sexual battery for making physical contact with the intimate parts of a female who was under the age of 13 at the time.
The charges stem from action that is alleged to have occurred between Aug. 1 and Nov. 21, 2019.
Jeter is also charged with misdemeanor statutory rape. He remained in jail Saturday evening without bond.
Stabbing leads to felony assault charge against Rome man
A West Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man with the intent to kill him.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Brian Boswell, 33, is accused of stabbing with the intent to murder another man during an incident at the Boswell residence Friday morning.
A warrant for Boswell's arrest states that he stabbed the man in the right side of his chest with a knife. He remained in jail Saturday evening without bond.
Lindale man charged with theft by receiving
A Lindale man faces a theft by receiving charge following a questionable automobile purchase.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Bobby Lee James, 62, allegedly bought a vehicle from someone back on Jan. 29 with no bill of sale or proof of ownership.
Floyd County Police reported that James said at the time the deal seemed to be too good to be true. He remained in jail Saturday evening without bond.
Man accused of choking, smacking woman
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault in the aftermath of an altercation at his home on Southern Street.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Al Douglas Donaldson, 35, is alleged to have choked a woman to the point of leaving fingernail prints in her neck during an altercation Friday night.
Donaldson is also alleged to have hit the woman in the face with the back of his hand. He is additionally charged with misdemeanor battery, and remained in jail Saturday evening without bond.