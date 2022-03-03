This photo shows the newly reorganized Rome Symphony Orchestra of 1945. Helen Dean Rhodes is conducting, and a young Frank Barron is in the middle of the reed section in the back row. The RSO was disbanded during World War II and was getting back to full strength by the time of this photo. The Rome Symphony Orchestra is celebrating their 100th Anniversary this year.
The Mill in Lindale will be the setting for the Rome Symphony Orchestra’s 100th anniversary celebration, Derby Day, May 7.
Contributed
The Rome Symphony Orchestra presented “A Dickens Christmas on Broad” in December at the Rome City Auditorium, featuring costumed carolers, dramatic seasonal readings and beloved Christmas classics.
The Rome Symphony Orchestra will host its 100th season anniversary soirée: A Day at the Races on Saturday, May 7.
The event will take place at The Mill in Lindale from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Attendees will celebrate the symphony’s milestone birthday with a Derby themed event on Derby Day itself. With catering by The Season Events, attendees will enjoy the Derby on the big screen as well as musical performances, dancing, and signature cocktails, beer, and wine.
The symphony also plans to debut its capital campaign and major marketing rebrand at the event to inspire the next generation of audiences in support of the symphony.
In homage of the 100th anniversary, the entire season slate pays tribute to all the “greatest hits” in music over the last one hundred years: from the introduction of music into the movies, the advent of Broadway, the rise of Aaron Copland and more. The 100th anniversary party takes a more whimsical approach to honoring the milestone birthday with a more casual, derby themed event.
“What a fun way to celebrate 100 years of the symphony,” said co-chairs Molly K. Steeves and Cheryl Huffman.
All ticket sales and funds raised will go to support the symphony’s annual fund and programming. Tickets are $150 per person. Event ticket and purchasing information will be available at a later date.
For complete information on the symphony and all the concerts and events, visit the website at romesymphony.org or call the RSO business office at 706-291-7967.