Rome City Schools
Rome City Schools

The Rome Board of Education approved the placement of Rome Middle School Principal Parke Wilkinson as the new principal of Rome High School during a called meeting Tuesday.

“Mr. Wilkinson has tremendous leadership skills and a broad range of experience in not only school leadership, but community leadership as well,” said RCS Superintendent Eric L. Holland. “I am excited about working with Mr. Wilkinson as he applies his leadership skills at Rome High as we move forward with our many future projects and plans there.”

