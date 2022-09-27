The Rome Board of Education approved the placement of Rome Middle School Principal Parke Wilkinson as the new principal of Rome High School during a called meeting Tuesday.
“Mr. Wilkinson has tremendous leadership skills and a broad range of experience in not only school leadership, but community leadership as well,” said RCS Superintendent Eric L. Holland. “I am excited about working with Mr. Wilkinson as he applies his leadership skills at Rome High as we move forward with our many future projects and plans there.”
The position has been open since the beginning of the school year after former principal, now superintendent, Holland accepted a position as the principal of Marietta High School. At the end of August, the Rome school board named Holland as Rome’s superintendent.
At the opening of Tuesday’s meeting, the board went into closed session to discuss personnel. They remained in closed session for one hour. The state’s Open Meetings law allows — but doesn’t require — elected officials to go behind closed doors to discuss certain issues, such as potential litigation, real estate and personnel.
Nineteen people applied for the position, according to Holland. A committee of teachers and administrators interviewed seven of those applicants.