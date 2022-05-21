Rome Police seek community's help in finding suspects in early Saturday murder.
Rome Police are asking for the community's help as an investigation into the murder of a 21-year-old man in North Rome continues. The victim has been identified as Derricus Smith, 21, of Nelm Street in Rome. He died from a single gunshot wound to the head, says Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor. A GBI autopsy is pending.
The initial police report:
At 12:50 a.m. Saturday, officers received a call of shots fired on Reservation Street. Upon officers' arrival and checking the area, (there was) no evidence a shooting had taken place.
At 02:09 a.m., officers received another call of a fight on Perkins Street. While enroute, officers were updated to a male subject that had been shot and was laying in the roadway not breathing. Upon officers' arrival, a young black male with an apparent gunshot to the head area was located.
An officer attempted first aid and was unsuccessful. Witnesses on scene advised of a Black Dodge Challenger with several subjects jumping in it leaving the area prior to officers' arrival. Several names were mentioned during the initial gathering of information. The Criminal Investigation Division was notified. Upon CID arrival, the scene was turned over to them.
The young male who was shot and deceased was identified as Derricus Smith, age 21. The investigation is still active.
Anyone with information should contact 911 and ask for a supervisor or investigator to call them. The Rome Police Department is asking for all help from the community to find the person(s) responsible.
