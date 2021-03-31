The historic Rome Manufacturing Company, 210 Second Avenue, is back on the market and will be sold at auction Saturday June 5. Elite Auctions, a company which is focused on luxury high-end real estate will handle the sale.
The building was home to Coosa Slacks for well over six decades.
State Mutual Insurance Company became a half owner of the building in 2008 and the sole owner since 2013. Much of the high-end interior renovations were done by Mike and Ann White between 2002 and 2008.
Roy Echols, who purchased the building with Haskell Perry in 1995 after the business closed, said his mother worked at the building when she first moved to Rome around 1930.
Echols said that he and Perry had the idea of converting the building into apartments but sold it to the White's when that opportunity arose.
Dee Yancey, in a promotional video for Elite Auctions, said the building still has great structural integrity.
"The old brick, the old heart pine flooring that was in the factory," Yancey said. "I personally love the flowers and the beds in the courtyard." The immaculately landscaped courtyard is located on the Broad Street side of the building and includes a large fountain.
The building contains seven businesses, among them, The Lodge, a men's clothing business, Webb Creek Management, Smith & Wright Law, Salon 210 and State Mutual Insurance offices.
The three story building spans some 38,000 square feet of space. The residential unit includes a massive kitchen and living room area. A four-car garage is located at the rear of the building.
The auction will be a no reserve auction which means that it will be sold on the day of the auction, regardless of the high bid.
The property is currently on the Floyd County tax books with a value in excess of $4.3 million.
Information about the sale is available at www.eliteauctions.com