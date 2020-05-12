A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday night, charged with two counts of child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Samuel Anthony Ruth, 22, had contact with a 9-year-old girl on multiple occasions between Jan. 1 and Apr. 28 and committed sexual acts in the presence of the child. On one occasion, Ruth fondled the child.
Ruth is charged with two felony counts of child molestation.
Police: Alabama man traveled to Floyd County for sex with child
An Alabama man remained in jail without bond Tuesday night after police say he traveled to Floyd County for sex with a child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael William Daniel, 27, of Gaylesville, made contact with someone online he thought was a person under the age of 16, and engaged in graphic conversation about sex acts. He also sent graphic images of himself, asking for the same in return. Daniel then traveled from his home to meet the child for sexual acts and was arrested Monday afternoon by Floyd County Police officers.
Daniel is charged with felony aggravated child molestation, furnishing obscene material to a minor, obscene internet contact with a child, sexual exploitation of a child, and use of a computer service to entice a child to commit an illegal act.
Fight leads to drug charges for Rome couple
A Rome couple was in jail Tuesday after a domestic dispute led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trinity Lee Cornette, 44, made physical contact "of an insulting and provoking nature" with Wendy Michelle Cornette, 43, at the couple's home on Shade Tree Lane late Monday night, grabbing and throwing her. A baggie of suspected methamphetamine was found in plain view in the living room of the residence during the dispute.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, while Trinity is additionally charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the Family Violence Act, and was being held without bond. Wendy was released later Tuesday on a $5,700 bond.
Report: Rome man had meth, shotgun
A Rome man is facing multiple felony charges stemming from a May 6 incident.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Brian Allen Baker, 47, was in possession of a "white crystal-like substance," though to be methamphetamine, a glass smoking pipe and a shotgun.
Baker is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
Report: Rome man had meth, violated probation
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Tuesday night on felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Scot Christopher Smith Jr., 33, was arrested Monday at the West Towne Square shopping center on Shorter Avenue and found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine.
Smith is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as a pair of probation violations. He is also charged with possession of drug related objects.