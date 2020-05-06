A Rome man was being held without bond Wednesday after he was discovered with controlled substances at his residence, according to Floyd County Jail reports.
According to the report:
Nick Alan Adams, 42, was found with more than an ounce of suspected methamphetamine along with an amount of marijuana and several different pills not in their original containers.
Adams is charged with two counts of felony possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, as well as felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
He is also charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, possession of dangerous drugs and drugs not in their original container.
Warrant: Man sold stolen telephone wire
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Wednesday after he was arrested on felony warrants stating he broke into a building and stole telephone wire.
According to Floyd County Jail reports and warrants:
Jason Robert Hubbard, 48, broke into a building on Dixie Park Drive on Feb. 25 and stole the wire, which belonged to AT&T. He then sold the wire to a scrap business in Alabama for $238.40.
Hubbard is charged with felony first-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of criminal trespass, theft by receiving stolen property and giving false information to a law enforcement officer.
Police: Woman had glass pipe, meth
A Rome woman was being held for another county Wednesday after she was reportedly found with a glass smoking device containing suspected methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amanda Ann Andrews, 49, was found Tuesday with the device in her front right pocket. A white substance was found in the device and she admitted to using it to smoke methamphetamine.
Andrews is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. She is being held for Bartow County.
Report: Woman threatened person at hospital
A Rome woman allegedly told a person at a local hospital that she was going to get her gun and shoot them.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Riquel Bernice McGinnis, 29, was at Floyd Medical Center, 304 Turner McCall Blvd., Tuesday morning when she made the threats. She was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threats and acts, and later released on bond.