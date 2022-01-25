Rome police arrested a 23-year-old Rome man on Maple Avenue late Monday on charges that he illegally possessed drugs and a firearm.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demarco Anthony Farmer, identified as a convicted felon, is accused of having a firearm in his possession as well as marijuana and several pills suspected to be Oxycodone.
He also gave police a false name and attempted to run while being arrested.
Farmer is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of marijuana. He is also charged with misdemeanor drugs not in original container, giving a false name to a law enforcement officer and obstruction.
He remained in jail without bond on a violation of the terms of his probation.
Silver Creek woman accused of fraudulently using credit card information
A Silver Creek woman is accused of using credit card information from Shaw Industries to purchase items from Walmart and pay Comcast bills, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hannah Marie Kelly, 29, faces five counts of felony financial transaction card fraud. Kelly is accused of using information from two Shaw credit cards obtained at a Firehouse Subs in Cartersville to order groceries online from Walmart and pay Comcast bills between August 15 and August 30.
The company identified several suspected fraudulent purchases on the two credit cards, which were assigned to managers at the Cartersville plant.
She remained in jail on Tuesday with an undisclosed hold from Polk County.
Aragon teen charged with meth possession
A 17-year-old Aragon man was arrested at this home on Monday on a meth possession charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dylan Hankins remained at the Floyd County Jail Tuesday on $5,700 bond.
Rome probationer accused of forging community service document
A Rome man is accused of forging proof that he completed a community service requirement of his probation, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joel Vasquez-Zantillan, 22, is charged with felony first-degree forgery and violating the terms of his probation. Vasquez-Zantillan forged the signature of a supervisor at Polk County Animal Control stating that he completed the program and turned it in to his probation officer. He remained in jail on Tuesday without bond.