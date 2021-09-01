A 57-year-old Rome man was arrested Wednesday on accusations that he went to a woman's home he was court ordered not to contact and fired a firearm 4-6 times in the home, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gary Michael Jenkins, 57, is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and aggravated stalking. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects, marijuana possession and reckless conduct.
He remained in jail Thursday without bond.