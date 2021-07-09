A Rome man accused of selling synthetic marijuana to a cooperating witness back on June 10 has been transferred from custody in Polk County to the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angelo Dewayne Harris Jr., 36, faces a series of charges stemming from the drug deal and subsequent execution of a search warrant at his home June 23.
Harris is charged with felonies for the sale of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and three counts of purchase or possession of synthetic marijuana.