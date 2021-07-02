A Rome man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor child on multiple occasions between 2017 and 2020, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lawrence Wayne Nevins, 60, was apprehended at his home Thursday and charged with felony rape. Nevins is alleged to have forced a child under the age of 12 to engage in acts of a sexual nature.
Metro Task Force search results in meth trafficking charge against Rome man
Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force personnel seized a large amount of methamphetamine from the home of a West Rome man during a search Thursday afternoon, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Harold James Mantooth, 54, is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine after officers recovered what they termed “trafficking amounts” of meth inside the bedroom of his Burnett Ferry Road home.
Mantooth also faces two additional counts of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug-related objects.
Locks in socks used to assault officers at Floyd County Prison
A teenage inmate at the Floyd County Prison is accused of placing a couple of combination locks inside long socks to swing at and strike prison officers during an incident June 28, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kolby Robert Young, 19, originally from Acworth, is alleged to have used the locks inside socks to batter one officer about the face and then continued to resist other officers as they attempted to bring him under control earlier this week.
Young is charged with two count of felony aggravated assault, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution, aggravated battery, assailing a corrections officer and possession of items prohibited for an inmate.
Broken tail light leads to felony drug charges against Rome woman
Rome police stopped a vehicle in the 3100 block of Martha Berry Highway late Thursday night, then discovered suspected heroin, marijuana and clonazepam in the vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
An officer pulled over Christy Darlene Pope just before 10:30 Friday night for the tail light violation. A K9 free air sniff of the vehicle resulted in the dog alerting to the presence of drugs.
A subsequent search turned up a syringe loaded with the suspected heroin along with the clonazepam and marijuana.
Pope is charged with felonies for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and a Schedule IV controlled substance. She faces misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug-related objects.
Gordon County man charged with possession of meth in Rome
A Rome police patrol officer arrested a Gordon County man at an intersection in downtown Rome late Thursday night with a bag of suspected methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd Lee Carter, 56, of Resaca was taken into custody around 8:30 at the intersection of Fourth Avenue and Broad Street.
He is charged with a felony for possession of meth and a misdemeanor for possession of a drug-related object, a glass smoking pipe.
Report: Homeless man charged with possession of multiple drugs
A man was arrested at the Economy Inn, 1803 Martha Berry Blvd. on Thursday afternoon with quantities of meth and oxycodone, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Allen Sammons, 39, found with a quantity of methamphetamine and oxycodone in an incorrect container.
He is charged with two felony counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and a misdemeanor for possession of drug-related objects.
Heavily tinted windows on vehicle leads to drug charge against a Rome woman
Deanna Cecilia Waddell, 41 was picked up near the Oakdene community Thursday afternoon for a window tint violation, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
A strong odor of marijuana prompted a search of the vehicle which uncovered THC oil. Waddell is also alleged to have attempted to destroy a marijuana cigarette during the search.
Waddell is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, tampering with evidence and the window tint violation.
Doug Walker, associate editor