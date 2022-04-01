A 20-year-old man was arrested Thursday afternoon on a strong arm rape warrant involving an incident that took place between June and August 2021.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Miguel Angel Palmerin was held without bond Friday afternoon.
Report: Rome man assaulted person with brass knuckles, pointed firearm at another
A Rome man is charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault after he pointed a firearm at a man and struck another man in the head with brass knuckles, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephen Bradley Chambers, 40, threatened to kill both men while pointing a firearm, believed to be a semi-automatic, at them.
When Floyd County police attempted to arrest him at his Biddy Road residence, he resisted and remained combative towards officers. Chambers is additionally charged with two counts of felony terroristic threats, obstruction of an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, misdemeanor obstruction and a felony probation violation.
He was held without bond Friday.
Report: Man confined woman to motel room at Stay Lodge
A Rome man was arrested at the Stay Lodge on Dean Avenue Thursday night after he reportedly threw a woman on the bed and kept her from leaving the room.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Bradley Peek Jr., 23, is charged with felony false imprisonment and misdemeanor simple battery.
He was held on a $5,700 bond Friday.
Rome woman charged with felony first degree burglary
A Rome woman was arrested on Turnbull Drive after she reportedly broke into home and caused around $500 worth of damage.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Candy Frost Mendoza, 46, is charged with felony first degree burglary and misdemeanor criminal trespass.
She was held without bond Friday.
Rome man accused of throwing drugs over fence
A Rome man is accused of throwing baggies of drugs over a fence at the intersection of Elliott Drive and Elliott Circle Thursday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Crafton Lee Martin, 50, threw two baggies containing a green leafy substance and another containing a white substance. Floyd County police also found a Xanax in his cigarette container.
Martin is charged with felony meth possession, Schedule IV controlled substance possession, Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor obstruction of law enforcement, battery, criminal trespass and abandonment of certain drugs.
He was held on a $10,100 bond Friday.
Report: Jail inmate had meth and pipe
A Floyd County Jail inmate is charged with felony meth possession and items prohibited for possession by inmates after jail officers conducted a search and found a glass pipe with meth residue, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Cinthea Marie Garrison, 29, was held without bond Friday.