A Rome man is charged with rape, child molestation and cruelty to children.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Elijah Brookshire, 45, “performed an immoral and indecent act” on a victim under age 18. The abuse caused “cruel and excessive” pain to the child.
Brookshire remained in the Floyd County Jail Thursday night without bond.
Lindale man charged with stealing utilities
A Lindale man is charged with felony theft of service, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ray Farrell Baldwin, 50, of Lindale bypassed a power meter that was disconnected and owned by Georgia Power. This damaged the meter. He used $1,600 worth of utilities since Feb. 5.
Baldwin is additionally charged with criminal trespass, damaging property of a public utility and possession of methamphetamine. He was being held without bond Thursday night.
Police: Rome woman punched a senior citizen
A Rome woman is charged with exploitation and intimidation of an elder after she allegedly punched an elderly woman, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michelle Huskins, 46, of Rome “struck a 66-year-old female” with a closed fist. The punch caused physical injury and pain to the elderly woman.
Huskins was additionally charged with misdemeanor battery under the Family Violence Act and two probation violations. She remained in the Floyd County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Rome woman charged with terroristic threats
A 23-year-old Rome woman was charged with terroristic threats and acts.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Destinee Chanel Lofton, 23, of Rome threatened to kill a victim over a text message. She was released from jail Thursday on a $5,700 bond.
Police: 73-year-old man pointed a gun at a woman
A Silver Creek man is accused of threatening a 21-year-old woman with a gun, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dennis Steven Schrieber, 73, of Silver Creek pointed a gun at a 21-year-old female “with the intent to murder.” Video footage showed him pointing the gun at her while saying “I want to do it.”
He is charged with aggravated assault and pointing a gun at another and was being held Thursday without bond.
The woman, Katie Ni-Shun Schrieber, was also arrested and charged with exploitation of a disabled adult and simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
She was released on bond.