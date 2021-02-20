A Rome man who had previous warrants for drug charges was arrested at a restaurant on Shorter Avenue in West Rome on Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Hoyt Cole Roberson, 32, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine for an incident that occurred on Jan. 20. He is also charged with felony probation violation as well as a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Report: Woman arrested at East Rome store with meth in purse
A woman faces felony drug charges after an incident at a store on Dean Avenue late Friday, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lannie Michelle Boatner, 43, was arrested at a Dollar general on Dean Avenue Friday around 8:30 p.m. following a search that revealed a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine in it, along with a syringe that contained methamphetamine in her purse.
She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.
Rome man arrested on felony marijuana charge
A Rome man pulled over on Alabama Highway late Friday night faces felony charges for possession of more than an ounce of marijuana, digital scales and packaging materials, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Darryl Brown Jr., 31, was arrested Friday night following a search that turned up more than an ounce of marijuana.
Brown is charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and misdemeanor obstruction and possession of drug related objects.
DUI stop leads to felony drug charge
A Rome man pulled over Friday night on suspicion of driving under the influence also faces a felony drug charge after a quantity of hydrocodone was found in his vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Allen Singleton, 32, was arrested on North Broad Street Friday night and charged with felony for possession of a Schedule II controlled substance along with misdemeanor possession of drugs not in an original container, driving under the influence, driving without insurance, failure to maintain a lane and failure to obey a traffic control device.