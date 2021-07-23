A traffic stop near the intersection of East 17th Street and High Street resulted the arrest of a Rome man on meth and marijuana charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Riley Brock III, 55, was pulled over Thursday afternoon when police who knew of an active warrant for his arrest saw him behind the wheel of a vehicle.
When police search Brock they found suspected marijuana inside a cigarette pack and a clear bag with a crystalline substance suspected of being methamphetamine in his pants pocket. The officer also confiscated more than $1,000 in cash from Brock’s pocket.
Brock gave consent for a search of the vehicle and police found a second bag of the suspected meth in the vehicle.
The outstanding warrant for Brock charges him with felony theft for taking a homemade car hauler trailer from a location on the Alabama Highway earlier this month.
Brock is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of meth with the intent to distribute and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and driving on a suspended license.
Seatbelt violation leads to felony drug charge against Rome man
A Floyd County police officer who observed a motorist in the Shannon area driving without his seat belt found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue in the car, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Nicklous Yvone Barnes, 33, faces felony probation violation and possession of the meth charges along with a series of misdemeanors including driving on a suspended license, the seatbelt violation and possession of drug-related objects.
Report: Man used shovel handle to batter vehicle with children inside
Floyd County police arrested a man accused of breaking a shovel handle in half and then using it to batter a vehicle with an adult and two small children inside, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Donald LeCroy III, 25, was arrested at a location of Haywood Valley Road on Thursday on charges stemming from the June 26 incident at a location on West Drive.
LeCroy is charged with felony criminal damage to property and two counts of felony cruelty to children in the third degree. He also faces a felony probation violation.
Task force charges man with possession of stolen weapon
A Rome Floyd Metro Task Force arrested on Summerville resident on Shorter Avenue late Thursday night after finding a stolen handgun on the man, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lorenzo D. Knox, 43, was arrested at 6 Shorter Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Police recovered a Taurus handgun that had been reported stolen in Calhoun resulting in a theft by receiving stolen property charge
Knox also had a small amount of marijuana leading to a misdemeanor possession charge.
Woman charged with possession of Schedule II drugs
Rome police took a Bells Ferry Road resident into custody Friday morning after finding a quantity of hydrocodone pills stashed away inside an over-the-counter pain pill bottle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kelly Jay Burns, 41, was arrested near the intersection of Martha Berry Boulevard and Turner McCall Boulevard around shortly after midnight Friday morning after police recovered the hydrocodone in an Aleve bottle.
She also faces a misdemeanor charge of drugs not in an original container.
Aggravated stalking
A Rome man was arrested Thursday after allegedly taking photographs of a person’s vehicle and tag after being court ordered to have no contact with that person, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Timothy Jacob Morgan, 36, was taken into custody at his Huffaker Road home Thursday by deputies on accusations that Morgan violated a court ordered bond condition during the first week of June.
Doug Walker, associate editor