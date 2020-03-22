A 40-year-old Rome man was in jail Sunday after he was charged with kidnapping a woman.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Desmond Johnson, 40, of Rome, abducted a woman by snatching her into his car. He did not allow her to move and caused her bodily harm by choking her.
Johnson is charged with felony kidnapping, false imprisonment, aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A Cave Spring man was arrested Sunday after a traffic stop led to a drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Matthew Carlton Hestely, 40, of Cave Spring, failed to maintain his lane in Cave Spring on Sunday. When police pulled him over, they found an old pill bottle containing suspected marijuana, along with multiple pills.
Police also found a needle and scales. Hestely is charged with possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of drug-related objects, drugs not kept in their original container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and failure to maintain a lane.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Police: Man broke a woman’s back
A 39-year-old man is charged with aggravated battery after Floyd Medical Center X-rays showed he broke a woman’s back.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Owens, 39, maliciously beat up a victim on Brenda Grace Road in Rome. The victim was told by Floyd Medical Center doctors that her back was broken in two places. She also had to get four stitches on the right side of her temple.
Owens remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Police: Rome man stole alcohol from a residence
Police say a man stole from an apartment on Park Road in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kevin Eugene Milam, 42, of Rome, is charged with burglary in the first degree after a victim said he stole five bottles of liquor, a gaming console, a black tool bag and a black work bag. The victim used the work bag to transport alcohol containers to clients.
Milam remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Lindale woman faces drug-related charges
A Lindale woman faces multiple drug charges after she was arrested on a warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Renee Knowles, 23, was charged with failure to appear in court. When police arrested and searched her, they found a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine, a pill suspected to be oxycodine, and a small bag of suspected heroin. She claimed it wasn’t hers.
She remained in the Floyd County Jail on Sunday without bond.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer