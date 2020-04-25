A Rome man remained held in the Floyd County jail without bond Saturday afternoon on multiple felony offenses after being nabbed in an internet sex sting.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Deway Boswell, 49, is accused of making contact with an individual he thought was under the age of 16 and described graphic sexual acts he wanted to perform with the child. Boswell was picked up just after midnight Saturday morning after driving to an agreed upon location to meet the child.
Police found a pair of loaded pistols in Boswell's possession when he was taken into custody.
Boswell is charged with felonies for trafficking of a person for sexual servitude, aggravated child molestation, sexual exploitation of children, obscene internet contact with a child and two counts of possession of firearms during the attempt to commit a felony
Polk County man arrested with cocaine, marijuana
A Cedartown man faces drug and weapons charges after a traffic stop on Booze Mountain Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Johnthan James Moore, 32 was stopped by Floyd County Police for a traffic violation around 8:30 Friday night. Police recovered cocaine, marijuana and a pistol during their search of the suspect and his vehicle
Moore is charged with felony possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Moore remained in the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon pending a $5,700 bond.
Roman arrested after fight during 911 call
A Rome man is accused of holding another man against his will and attacking him during a call for help early Saturday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyrone Lewis Strickland Jr., 30, is accused of hitting a man about the head, resulted in bruising and bleeding around one of his eyes during an altercation around 3 a.m. Saturday. Strickland also allegedly attacked the other man while the victim was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher and continued to hold the man against his will.
Strickland is charged with a felony for false imprisonment, two felony probation violations, and misdemeanors for battery and obstruction of a person making an emergency call. He was being held in the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon without bond.
Roman arrested for failing to register as sex offender
A Rome man has been returned to Floyd County from a jail in Missouri on a felony warrant, charged with failing to register locally as a sex offender.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Devin Corey Jones, 35, was picked up by deputies at the Johnson County Jail in Missouri and returned to Rome Friday. A warrant alleges that back in July of 2019, Jones failed to notify the Sheriff's Office of his release from the Fulton County Jail.
Jones remained in the Floyd County Jail Saturday afternoon without bond.