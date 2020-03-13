A 64-year-old Rome man is accused of offering to pay two people $100 for sex — one of whom he thought was a 12-year-old child.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Barry Phillips is charged with felony trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and aggravated child molestation Friday just past midnight.
He traveled to an agreed upon location in Floyd County and was arrested.
He was being held without bond on Friday.
High-speed chase results in felony fleeing charge
A Rome man reportedly lead police on a chase on Martha Berry Highway on his motorcycle that reached speeds of more than 120 miles per hour Thursday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
Tony James Locklear Jr., 32, is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer as well as reckless driving and numerous other charges.
Locklear fled from police, driving over 120 mph before being captured.
He remained in jail on $10,000 bond.
Cedartown man charged with burglary, aggravated assault
A Cedartown man is accused of entering a home on Mountain View Road on Thursday and threatening to hit the resident with a hammer, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Wesley Dunn, 37, is charged with felony first-degree burglary, aggravated assault as well as misdemeanor battery, simple assault and theft by taking.
After entering the home and attempting steal some items he pushed a woman, and when a man attempted to restrain him Dunn grabbed up a hammer.
He remained in jail Friday without bond.
Kennesaw man picked up on aggravated stalking warrant
A Kennesaw man accused of violating various protective orders between September and December of last year is being held without bond, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lloyd Sutter, 49, harassed and intimidated someone he was supposed to have no contact with when he sent the complainant two letters and sent emails to the complainant’s family.
He was charged with aggravated stalking.
K.T. McKee, staff writer
Report: Man entered home of ex-roommate, kept her from leavingA Rome man was arrested on warrants involving an incident in November, where is accused of attacking his former roommate, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brandon Montae Henderson, 27, entered the home of his former roommate on November 24. In doing this, he violated a conditional bond, prohibiting him from contacting her.
He waited until she got home and attacked her and then kept her from leaving the residence.
Henderson is charged with felony burglary, false imprisonment and aggravated stalking. He is also charged with misdemeanor battery and violating his probation.
He remained in jail Friday with no bond.
Report: 28 year-old woman stole 2002 Honda Accord
A 28 year-old woman was arrested on a felony warrant concerning a stolen 2002 Honda Accord back in February, report stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dianna Marie Carter, 28, refused to return the car and sold the car without authorization from the owner. Carter is charged with felony theft by taking a motor vehicle and probation violation.
She remained in jail Friday with no bond.
Olivia Morley, staff writer