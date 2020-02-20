A 47-year-old Rome man charged with felony vehicle theft remained in jail Thursday on a $5,700 property bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Donald Ray Kines was charged with theft by taking-motor vehicle after he stole a 2012 Ford Escape, valued over $12,000, around 2:50 a.m. Thursday.
Kines was arrested at the 22 block of U.S. Highway 411 about an hour later.
Man picks up felony charges during booking
A Rome man arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge from Jan. 27 was additionally charged Thursday with two felonies and another misdemeanor.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alonzso Cullens Jr. intentionally threw a rock through a glass window of a room at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., on the morning of Jan. 27.
When he was arrested on a warrant Wednesday evening, he gave the wrong name and birth date before being fingerprinted -- resulting in a felony charge of false statements or writings; concealing facts or fraudulent documents in matters of government.
While being processed, he was asked more than once if he had anything illegal on him and to "please tell the truth." During this time, an odor of marijuana was emitting from him.
"The accused attempted to conceal less than 1 ounce of marijuana in the mouth while being placed in the scanner. (He) was told to spit it out before he attempted to swallow it," the report stated.
He also was charged with felony crossing guard lines with weapons, intoxicants or drugs without consent; misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Cullens had been charged with simple battery from the Jan. 27 incident where he struck someone in the face with his fist. He was being held without bond Thursday.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Lindale woman
A 41-year-old Lindale woman is charged with two felonies and four misdemeanors after being stopped at the corner of Maple Road and Summit Drive for a seatbelt violation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tara Lorrae Farmer was charged Wednesday with methamphetamine possession, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects and driving while license suspended.
"The accused was in possession of a smoking device with residue of meth," the report stated. "She was also in possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce) and (suspected hydrocodone)."
Farmer was being held without bond Thursday.