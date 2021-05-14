A Rome man was held without bond Friday morning after he was arrested at the Economy Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard on felony child molestation charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mark Vince Sullins, 50, is also charged felony statutory rape and sexual battery involving an incident with a 13-year-old that took place on May 2.
Lindale man charged with obscene internet contact with child
A Lindale man was arrested in Floyd County on Thursday after he reportedly made contact with a person he believed to be a minor on the internet and sent obscene photographs, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan David Yarbrough, 21, also sent sexually explicit messages to the person and travelled to a location in the county to engage in sexual acts.
He is charged with felony attempted child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and sexual exploitation of children.
Yarbrough was held without bond Friday.
Man charged with felony aggravated assault, first-degree cruelty to children
A Rome man was released on bond Friday morning following an arrest at his residence Thursday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Warren Hyrum Lisonbee, 40, is charged with felony aggravated assault, first degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery.
Rome man arrested outside home on heroin, cocaine, meth charges
A Rome man is charged with possession of three different drugs and intent to distribute after Floyd County police arrested him outside his home on Tyler Street Thursday evening, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Daniel McWhorter, 35, had heroin, cocaine and meth in his possession. All of the drugs were wrapped individually for sale.
He is charged with heroin possession, cocaine possession and meth possession, as well as intent to distribute a schedule I controlled substance.
McWhorter was held without bond Friday because of a probation violation.