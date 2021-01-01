A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday after a New Year's Eve fight led to a felony aggravated battery charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Nicholus Daniel Mason, 24, was arrested just after midnight New Year's Day after punching someone so much during a fight on Coral Avenue it disfigured the man's face.
According to reports, the fight started after Mason was confronted about violating his probation by drinking. Mason is also charged with a felony probation violation.
When an officer arrived at the home just before midnight Thursday he found a man laying bleeding from his face. When the officer found Mason on a bed screaming and asked him to calm down, he was aggressive toward the officer and was tased and arrested.
Report: Rome woman found with meth during shoplifting arrest
A Rome woman remained in jail without bond Friday morning after a shoplifting arrest led to a felony drug charge, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Kansas Desiree Gravitt, 30, was seen by a loss prevention associated Thursday evening at Walmart, 825 Cartersville Highway, changing the price tags on several items throughout the store and trying to go through checkout. After having issues at checkout, Gravitt took a cart full of items valued at $148.09 from the store without paying.
Gravitt also had a meth pipe in her purse. She is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor theft by shoplifting and possession and use of drug related objects.
Traffic stop leads to DUI, cocaine charges for Silver Creek man
A Silver Creek man remained in jail Friday morning without bond, after a traffic stop led to DUI and cocaine charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Travis Wayne Payne, 30, was pulled over early Friday morning on Darlington Drive at Cedar Avenue after a police officer observed him weaving. Police determined Payne was under the influence of multiple substances and an officer found cocaine in his possession.
Payne is charged with felony possession of cocaine, as well as misdemeanor DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Report: Inmate hit, spat blood on deputy
An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is facing additional felony charges after a fight with a deputy late Thursday night, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Senika Gamaze Turman, 43, hit a deputy in the face and spat blood on him. He is charged with felony obstruction, unlawful acts of violence in a penal institution and reckless conduct by an HIV infected person.
He jailed originally jailed in August on criminal trespass, obstruction and terroristic threats and acts charges.