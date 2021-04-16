A Rome man was held on a $7,900 bond Friday after he was arrested at the Big H Store on 12th Street Thursday on false imprisonment and family violence battery charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Thomas Wade Miles, 59, hit a woman multiple times with his fists and threw a can of cat food at her head at his residence on E. 12th Street April 7.
After the assault, he pushed a bicycle against the front door to prevent her from leaving the residence.
Young Harris woman arrested outside Hobby Lobby on drug possession, shoplifting charges
A woman from Young Harris is charged with Schedule I controlled substance and marijuana possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christy Nikhole Tallent, 33, also had syringes and stolen miscellaneous jewelry and craft supplies, totaling out to $209.31.
She is also charged with possession of drug-related objects and theft by shoplifting misdemeanors.
Blairsville woman charged with two counts of meth possession
A Blairsville woman was held on a $5,700 bond Friday after she was arrested on Shorter Avenue Wednesday afternoon on two counts of meth possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shannon Marie Austin, 37, had two small bags of methamphetamine in her possession.
Olivia Morley, staff writer