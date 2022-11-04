A Rome man was charged with elder abuse Thursday after an incident on Heights Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Garcia, 59, is charged with elder abuse after "pushing his 84 year old mother down on the couch and telling her she is not going to call 911, and she is going to watch him commit suicide." He is being held without bond.
Inmate charged with possession of meth
An inmate at Floyd County Jail was charged with possession of meth.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Angela Carlette Lyle, 52, is charged with possession of meth and crossing the guard line with a controlled substance Thursday at Floyd County Jail. She is being held on $5,700 bail as of Friday morning.
Man charged with drug possession after traffic stop
A Rome man is charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on the GA 1 loop Tuesday night.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
Benjamin Lamar Williams, 37, is charged with felony possession of meth, possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects. Rome police were requested to assist the Rome-Floyd Drug Task Force in stopping the vehicle Williams was a passenger in. He is being held on $7,900 bail as of Friday morning.