A Floyd County man has been taken into custody on a felony criminal damage to property warrant for damaging a home he shared with a woman back in September, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Christopher Allen Hamilton, 29, of Lindale, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.
He is accused of knocking down porch support posts, then using one of those posts to break out glass in the storm door with such force that it damaged the door facing preventing it from shutting and locking.
He is charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, a felony.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A Rome man was jailed Wednesday afternoon after a traffic stop on Riverside Parkway.
According to jail reports:
Ricky Lynn Garrett Sr., 46, was arrested after quantities of both meth and marijuana were recovered at the scene.
Garrett is charged with a felony for possession of meth and misdemeanor for possession of marijuana. He also faces a felony probation violation.
Man faces aggravated assault charge
Floyd County Police have arrested a Rome man who is alleged to have pointed a replica of a handgun at another man Wednesday night, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Howard Cody Eickleberry, 30, is accused of pointing what appeared to be a real handgun at another man at a location of the Alabama Highway around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
Eickleberry charged with felony aggravated assault and a felony probation violation.
Lindale man, woman charged with meth
A man and woman from Lindale were arrested on drug charges after a Sheriff’s deputy found drugs in their home while serving a search warrant, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Joshua Blake Strickland, 38, and Brandy Michelle Caldwell, 46, were arrested Thursday night. A sheriff’s deputy found methamphetamine, marijuana, a glass pipe and syringes.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects. Strickland is also charged with a felony probation violation.
2 arrested after meth found inside Fortune Street home
Rome police arrested a man and woman after a quantity of methamphetamine was found in their home on Fortune Street, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Annette Louise Ely, 62 and Brian Powell, 56, are charged with felony possession of meth after the search of the home on Wednesday around 3 p.m.
Cellphone traffic stop leads to meth arrest
A Rome man observed using his cellphone while driving on Shorter Avenue was stopped by Floyd County Police and subsequently found in possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
David Khain Adams, 39, was found with a bag of suspected meth as well as a glass smoking pipe.
He is charged with felony possession of meth and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects along with a misdemeanor violation of the hands free/distracted driving law.
Woman charged with heroin possession
A Rome woman was arrested after Wednesday after police found her with a bag containing suspected heroin and marijuana, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Caris Christen Farrar, 35, was arrested in East Second Avenue by Rome Police Wednesday after 4 p.m. She is charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Tail light violation leads to drug arrest
A Rome man pulled over on Dean Avenue for a defective tail light now faces several drug charges, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Matthew Lawrence McGuire, 46, was arrested after police found him with a bag containing suspected meth. A subsequent search of the vehicle also recovered a bag with suspected synthetic marijuana.
McGuire is charged with felony possession of meth and possession of synthetic marijuana and misdemeanor tail light violation.
Man charged with aggravated stalking
A Rome man was taken to jail Wednesday night after he was found inside the same residence as a woman he had been ordered to stay away from, reports stated.
According to jail reports:
Alex Trevino, 28, was arrested at a Branham Avenue residence Wednesday night and charged with felony aggravated stalking.
Doug Walker, associate editor