A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday on a pair of felony charges, including child molestation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Keidron Jayquan Isham, 24, made contact with someone on social media he knew to be a child under 16 and asked the child to engage in sexual acts. He then traveled to meet the child. He is charged with felony child molestation and sexual exploitation of a child.
Isham was previously arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, obscene internet contact with a child and exploitation of a child during a similar incident in April of 2019.
Man found with drugs during traffic stop
A Rome man remained in jail on an $11,200 bond Friday afternoon after a traffic stop led to felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alex Shane Bowes, 26, was pulled over on the Dean Avenue ramp late Thursday night for improper tag light and was found to have a suspended license and over an ounce of marijuana in his possession. He also had a metal grinder with drug residue and a glass smoking pipe.
Bowes is charged with felony possession of over one ounce of marijuana, along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on a suspended license and no tag light.
Man facing felony drug, gun charges
A Silver Creek man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon on felony drug and firearms charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Jerome Strickland, 34, was arrested on Chateau Drive near Hillwood Drive on Thursday on a felony warrant.
A handgun, methamphetamine, a THC vape pen and digital scales were found in his possession at a N. Crossridge Drive apartment back on July 17 during the execution of a search warrant.
Strickland is charged with felony possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime, possession of methamphetamine, two felony counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a probation violation.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges for Rome man
A Rome man was arrested Thursday evening on a pair of felony drug charges during a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Calvin Eugene Clowers Jr., 50, was arrested Thursday evening on East 14th Street near Dean Avenue after he was found in possession of four ounces of marijuana.
The marijuana was located in the center console of the vehicle in two large bags and four smaller bags.
Clowers is charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Traffic stop lands Silver Creek woman in jail on drug charge
Failure to stop at a light on Turner McCall Boulevard landed a Silver Creek woman in jail on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sonalee Victoria Valez, 18, was pulled over at The Laundry Room, 1494 Turner McCall Blvd., after she ran the stop light at Riverbend Drive. She was found with a vape cartridge containing THC.
Valez is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and misdemeanor failure to obey a traffic control device.
Report: Cartersville man had drugs during traffic stop
A Cartersville man remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Friday afternoon after a traffic stop led to drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Phillip Martin Maddox, 18, was stopped in Cave Spring on Rome Street near River Street just after 3 a.m. Friday for a headlight violation. He was found in possession of a vape pen containing a THC cartridge.
Maddox is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, along with misdemeanor possession and use of drug-related objects and a headlight violation.
Lindale woman charged with stalking
A Lindale woman remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond, on a felony stalking charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jessica Elizabeth Chapman, 37, was arrested at the Dollar General, 1 N. 4th St., in Lindale on Thursday after violating a conditional bond.
Chapman is charged with felony aggravated stalking.