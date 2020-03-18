A Rome man was behind bars Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing a young child in his extended family.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Johnny Erick Selman, 43, abused the girl from the time she was 4 years old. The abuse did not stop until she was 8. Floyd County police sought the warrant after an investigation.
Selman is charged with incest, aggravated sodomy, sexual battery against a child, and aggravated child molestation.
He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Alabama man arrested in local sex sting
A man from Centre, Alabama, is charged with aggravated child molestation after he was allegedly caught trying to entice a child under 16 to commit sexual acts.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Lee Maness, 42, of Alabama, contacted someone online that he believed to be under the age of 16. He asked the "child" to send nude photographs and to perform sexual acts. He traveled from Alabama to Floyd County to engage in acts that would have been aggravated child molestation.
He is charged with electronic enticement of a child, obscene internet contact with a child, aggravated child molestation, and sexual exploitation of a child.
He remains in the Floyd County Jail without bond.
Woman charged with meth possession
A woman is charged with meth possession and possession of a drug-related object.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Channing Kaytes Wallace, 22, who is listed as homeless, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and two syringes on Old Rockmart Road.
She remained in the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday morning without bond.
Rome man accused of stealing at Wendy's
A 28-year-old Rome man is charged with theft by taking and possession of methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dustin James Lopez, 28, of Rome took money out of a cash register at the Wendy's restaurant at 801 Martha Berry Blvd. He had methamphetamine in his possession when he was arrested.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday without bond.