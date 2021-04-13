A Rome man is accused of kicking in the door to an apartment at Ashland Park, beating a woman and then pointing a gun at others who came to the woman’s aid, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Haleem Jibril Robinson, 23, was arrested Monday around 10 p.m. on Cartersville Highway by Rome police, less than an hour after the incident.
He is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault, felony burglary and felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
He also faces misdemeanors for criminal trespassing, battery and failure to appear in court. Robinson remained in jail early Tuesday without bond.
DUI arrest leads to felony drug charge
Rome police found a suspected hydrocodone pill in a man’s car after a traffic stop at the intersection of Martha Berry Highway and Ga. 1 Loop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marty Allen Ashley, 36, was pulled over on suspicion of driving under the influence. He faces charges of felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor drugs not in an original container, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving under the influence. Ashley was released on bond Tuesday.
Report: Man struck woman, violated restraining order
After striking a woman he’d been court ordered to not contact, a Rome man found himself back in jail but this time without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Matthew Lira, 27, was arrested at the Floyd County Courthouse on Monday. The incident itself happened on April 8 on Elizabeth Street. Lira had been court-ordered to not contact the woman and then struck her in the presence of a small child.
Lira is charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor simple battery, battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
Rome man charged with felony cruelty to children
A Rome man has been jail for allegedly grabbing a child by the hair and throwing her into a wall at a home on Cliffview Drive in February, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Chad Lewis, 45, was arrested by Floyd County Sheriff’s Office deputies Monday on a accusations that he maliciously grabbed a girl by the hair and struck her head against a wall before throwing her to the floor. The child sustained multiple cuts and bruises during the assault.
Lewis is charged with felony first-degree cruelty to children and misdemeanor simple battery.
Doug Walker, associate editor