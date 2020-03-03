A Rome man faces multiple felony charges resulting from an incident last month at a residence on Park Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zackarey Aaron Bridges, 25, is alleged to have kicked in the door to a man’s home on Feb. 17 and showed what appeared to be a handgun as he demanded money from an elderly male victim.
A warrant for Bridges’ arrest alleges he got $13 in cash, some checks and keys to the victim’s home before fleeing.
In addition to armed robbery, Bridges is also charged with felonies for terroristic threats and acts as well as exploitation and intimidation of an elderly person.
Bridges was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Tuesday night.
Hands-free traffic stop leads to drug charges
A Silver Creek man pulled over by Rome police for violating the hands-free driving law now faces a couple of felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Damon Craig Langham, 25, was stopped Tuesday around 1 p.m. on Broad Street at East First Avenue when the officer saw Langham holding a cellphone while driving a vehicle.
Langham was subsequently determined to be driving on a suspended license.
When police checked the vehicle, they found quantities of marijuana, oxycodone, Xanax and Adderall along with a pipe containing methamphetamine residue and a digital scale.
He’s charged with the felonies possession of meth and possession of Schedule II controlled substances. He’s also facing misdemeanor charges of violating the hands-free law, driving on a suspended license, possession of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
Langham was being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond Tuesday night.
Woman accused of shooting man in gut
A Rome woman is charged with a series of felonies after an investigation into a February shooting incident on Springdale Drive.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Stephanie Elaine Johnson, 47, is alleged to have shot a man in the abdomen with the intent to kill him around 2 a.m. on Feb. 23.
Johnson is charged with felony aggravated assault, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
She was being held in the Floyd County Jail Tuesday without bond.
Doug Walker, associate editor
Man charged with
shooting into hotel room
A Euharlee man is accused of firing several rounds into a Royal Inn hotel room occupied by three people.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alton Oneal Anderson, 37, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault for shooting a gun into the hotel room at 1201 Martha Berry Blvd. at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. He was arrested about five hours later.
Anderson also is charged with a parole violation and was being held without bond Tuesday.
K.T. McKee, staff writer