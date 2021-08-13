Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers have arrested a local man following an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to traffic marijuana from California to Floyd County, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jordan Wayne Bryan, 26, was arrested at his home on Warren Road near Russell Airport Thursday afternoon. The arrest occurred following a search of the home that turned up more than three kilos of marijuana.
A warrant for his arrest claims he conspired with at least four others to bring the marijuana from the West Coast to the Rome area.
Bryan is charged with felony conspiring to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a marijuana.
Rome man charged with aggravated assault
A Rome man has been arrested after allegedly making statements about wanting to kill a woman during an incident at a location on Weathington Road earlier this month, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Paul Phillips, 34, was picked up by a Sheriff's deputy Thursday on a warrant charging him with felony aggravated assault.
He is accused of putting the victim in fear of being run over by an automobile before using an undisclosed object to strike the woman about the neck and shoulder on August 8.
Woman charged with possession of synthetic marijuana
A Rome woman was arrested Thursday after police found synthetic marijuana from her at 1010 Martha Berry Blvd, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Welche Lee Teesateskie, 56, was arrested shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday and charged with possession of a synthetic cannabinoid.