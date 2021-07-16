A Rome man is charged with multiple drug and theft related offenses involving an incident back in April 2021.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Colby Ray, 26, stole a person's truck and entered a vehicle and removed several items without the owner's permission. During the incident, he took three debit/credit cards out of the person's wallet.
He also had two separate baggies filled with meth, as well as four syringes and a digital scale. When officers tried to arrest him, he resisted and obstructed the officers.
He is charged with felony motor vehicle theft, theft by taking articles from vehicle, intent to distribute meth, entering automobile to commit theft, financial transaction card theft, two misdemeanor obstruction charges, drug related object possession and two probation violations.
He was held for the Bartow County Sheriff's Office Friday morning.
Rome man arrested on aggravated assault, aggravated battery charges
A Rome man is charged with felony aggravated assault and aggravated battery after he reportedly struck a man several times in the face, back and arms.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Daniel Walker McAbee, 37, left the man with several knots on the head, serious trauma to the left eye, multiple cuts and a puncture wound to the back, resulting in stitches.
During the incident, a lamp was broken in the home and a woman at the residence feared for the man's safety and her own. She ended up restraining McAbee until police arrived.
He is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault and criminal trespass.
McAbee was held on an $11,200 bond Friday.
Report: Rome man violated court order by harassing woman at work
A Rome man was arrested at Dougherty Street and Decatur Street early Friday morning on a felony aggravated stalking charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David La Sean Slaughter, 41, went to the woman's work place and harassed her. He also admitted to sending her texts.
Slaughter was held without bond Friday.
Inmate reportedly damaged cell block window at jail
An inmate at the Floyd County Jail is charged with felony interference with government property after she reportedly struck a cell block window at the jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jenea Alexis Hamilton, 28, was held without bond Friday due to a probation violation.
Report: Rome woman brought glass smoking device into jail
A Rome woman was arrested at the Riverbend Shopping Center on Turner McCall Boulevard on a felony meth possession charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
While being booked into the jail, Keisha Helene Taylor, 40, had a glass smoking device in her bookbag.
She is also charged with felony crossing guard line with drugs and possession of drug related objects.
Taylor was held without bond Friday due to a probation violation.
Summerville man charged with meth possession, intent to distribute
A Summerville man was arrested at a gas station on Maple Road in Lindale Thursday night after Floyd County police found he had an arrest warrant for Walker County.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
During a search, FCPD officers found a large quantity meth and packaging material, as well as a digital scale.
Micah Bradley Proctor, 23, is charged with felony meth possession, intent to distribute and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.
He was held for the Walker County Sheriff's Office Friday morning.