Rome man arrested on felony drug charge By Olivia Morley OMorley@RN-T.com Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Nov 15, 2021 16 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 54-year-old Rome man is facing a felony charge of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and other misdemeanor drug charges.According to Floyd County Jail reports:Brendan Maurice Glanton placed less than one ounce of marijuana into separate small baggies for resale. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Olivia Morley Staff Writer Author email Follow Olivia Morley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Comments disabled. Trending Now Beloved educator killed in Cedartown wreck Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot Acworth man charged in Robin Hood Road shooting death Former elementary school teacher asks Rome board to lift ban against her What does God require? Local Events Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 706-290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back