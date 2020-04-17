A Rome man was arrested Friday on felony armed robbery and terroristic threats and acts charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Henry Gable, 30, was being held without bond at the Floyd County Jail on Friday night. He was arrested at 5 Government Plaza and further details weren’t available on Friday night.
Cellphone violation leads to drug arrest
A Rome man pulled over for allegedly holding his cellphone while driving was found to have suspected methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, among other substances according to a Floyd County Jail report.
According to the report:
Brandon Lamar Wright, 46, was stopped by a Floyd County police officer late Thursday night on Park Avenue in Lindale after the officer saw Wright with his cellphone in his hand while he was driving.
Police went on to find multiple bags of suspected meth, marijuana and cocaine all pre-packaged for sale in the vehicle, as well as numerous pills and a gun.
Wright is charged with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
He is also charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance.
A convicted felon, Wright is also charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and violation of the hands-free law.
He is being held on $27,000 bond.
Warrant: Rockmart man shot at person
A Rockmart man was being held without bond Friday in connection to a shooting that took place last year at an East Rome convenience store.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Davin Jelon McConnell, 19, was transferred to the jail from the Gordon County Jail overnight Thursday and charged with felony aggravated assault based on a warrant.
McConnell is accused of shooting at another man at the Maple Quick Stop, 1912 Maple Ave. SE, on June 11, 2019.
Jeremy Stewart, staff writer