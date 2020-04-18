A Rome man is charged with armed robbery and making terroristic threats after police say he threatened someone and demanded they give him their money at the intersection of East Third Avenue and East Third Street
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Henry Gable, 30, said to the person "Give me all your (obscenity) money. I got a 9mm." As he said this, he had his hands in his pocket to make it look like he had a firearm pointed at the person.
Gable remained in jail Saturday afternoon without bond.
Two men charged with marijuana and cocaine possession
Two men were arrested at Sunrise Inn and Suites on Martha Berry Boulevard for drug possession and felony tampering with evidence charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Demonte Christopher Dawson, 25, of Rockmart, attempted to flush marijuana down the toilet at the hotel. He then gave a false name to Floyd County Sheriff's Office deputies because he already had two outstanding warrants.
Kelvin Gerard Jackson, 30, also gave a false name and birth date to the law enforcement officers.
FCSO deputies also found several digital scales in the men's possessions and one tested positive for cocaine.
Jackson is charged with felony cocaine possession and Dawson is charged with felony evidence tampering.
Both men are charged with misdemeanor possession and use of drug related objects and giving false name to law enforcement officers. Dawson is also charged with failure to appear and contempt of court.
Both remained in jail with no bond Saturday morning.
Report: Man threatened to get his gun and "shoot everyone" at Walmart
A 59 year-old Rome man is charged with felony terroristic threats after police say he threatened to go home, get his gun and shoot everyone.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
On April 14, Eddie Wayne Mathis, 59, told someone this while at the Walmart Supercenter on Cartersville.
He was later arrested for these charges on Friday. He remained in jail with no bond Saturday afternoon.
Report: Rome woman found with THC edible in vehicle
After being pulled over for speeding, a Rome woman was found with a THC edible in her car and a firearm, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amber Rose Douglas, 24, was stopped for speeding at 27 North Lindsey Road off Martha Berry Highway. After finding the edible and firearm, Douglas was arrested on felony possession of a Schedule I substance and possession of a firearm during commission of a crime.
She was released from jail Saturday morning on bond.
Report: Rome man stole $6,900 worth of vehicles
A Rome man was arrested Friday night on charges concerning the taking of four vehicles from another man's property.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Omar Rashad Thompson, 32, stole four vehicles from another person's property and sold them to a business. The vehicles had a combined value of $6,900.
Thompson was released from jail Saturday morning on bond.