A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon following a police chase early Friday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail and Rome Police Department reports:
Darius Tremayne Cooper, 31, was driving on Kingston Avenue just after midnight when a Rome police officer noticed a left brake light not working and stopped him.
Cooper didn’t stop, then started driving at a high rate of speed down Chambers Street toward MLK Boulevard. He ran a stop sign and almost caused a wreck while turning left when his vehicle was lost by the officer.
A Floyd County police officer was able to find the vehicle and arrested Cooper.
Cooper is charged with felony fleeing, a probation violation and possession of a Schedule I controlled substance.
He is also charged with misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, driving while licensee suspended or revoked, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, a brake light violation, a stop sign violation, two counts of reckless driving and one count of speeding.
Rome man hit woman in the face with bottle
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon, accused of hitting a woman in the face with a glass bottle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Amilcar Perez-Vasquez, 36, attacked the woman just before 2 a.m. Friday. The wound required stitches just before 2 a.m. Friday and told others at the scene he would kill them all if police were called.
A child was present during the incident.
Perez-Velasquez is charged with felony aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act, along with terroristic threats and acts. He is also charged with misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.
Police: Probationer had cocaine, gave false name
A probationer who had failed to report an aftercare class in June remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon following a rearrest during a traffic stop, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports/warrants:
Tyrone Elridge Dublin, 47, of Rome, tossed cocaine on the ground during a Thursday arrest in the parking lot of Big H gas station and gave a false name and birth date to police.
Dublin is charged with felony possession of cocaine and violation of probation. He is also charged with misdemeanor giving false information to police, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, driving without a license, a window tint violation and abandonment of dangerous drugs.
Rome man found with drugs at Martha Berry Highway hotel
A Rome man remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond, accused of violating his probation by having drugs, reports stated
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Walter Jones Sr., 47, was arrested Thursday at the Budget Inn, 3005 Martha Berry Highway, with methamphetamine.
Jones is charged with a felony probation violation and possession of methamphetamine. He is also charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and possession and use of drug-related objects.